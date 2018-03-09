Clemson’s Sam Staab Back in Action with U.S. U-23 WNT

CLEMSON, S.C. – Clemson junior defender Sam Staab is back in action with the U.S. U-23 Women’s National Team. Staab and the rest of the 24-member squad are in Portland, Ore. for the 2018 Thorns Spring Invitational, which will see the USA taking on three NWSL teams between March 11-17 at Merlo Field on the campus of the University of Portland.

The USA opens against the Houston Dash on Sunday, March 11 at 2:30 p.m. ET before taking on Portland Thorns FC Wednesday, March 14 at 10:30 p.m. Play concludes for the USASaturday, March 17 against the Chicago Red Stars at 4:30 p.m.

Staab, a native of San Diego, Calif, started all 19 games anchoring the Clemson back line in 2017, played 1,802 minutes, more than any other Tiger, and recorded four assists on the season. Two of her assists came in two of the biggest wins for the Tigers, on the game-winning goal in double overtime against Auburn on Aug. 25 and on the game winner against Alabama in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Nov. 10. Staab and the Tiger defense only allowed 15 goals, for a 0.75 goals against average, on the season.

U.S. U-23 WNT Roster by Position – 2018 Thorns Spring Invitational

GOALKEEPERS (2): Ella Dederick (Washington State; Camarillo, Calif.), Bella Geist (Portland Thorns; Milwaukie, Ore.)

DEFENDERS (8): Julia Ashley (North Carolina; Verona, N.J.), Natalie Jacobs (USC; Coto de Caza, Calif.), Ellie Jean (Penn State; Coventry, Conn.), Hailie Mace (UCLA; Ventura, Calif.), Phoebe McClernon (Virginia; West Chester, Pa.), Tegan McGrady (Stanford; San Jose, Calif.), Kaleigh Riehl (Penn State; Fairfax Station, Va.), Samantha Staab (Clemson; San Diego. Calif.)

MIDFIELDERS (7): Dorian Bailey (North Carolina; Mission, Kan.), Jaye Boissiere (Stanford; Los Altos Hills, Calif.), Jordan DiBiasi (Stanford; Littleton, Colo.), Kristina Fisher (Miami; Jupiter, Fla.), Julie James (Baylor; Fairview, Tex.), Parker Roberts (Florida; Lakewood, Kan.), Ella Steven (Duke; Grayson, Ga.)

FORWARDS (7): April Bockin (Minnesota; Eden Prairie, Minn.), Jamie Cheslik (Michigan State; Northville, Mich.), Tziarra King (N.C. State; Sicklerville, N.J.), Catarina Macario (Stanford; San Diego. Calif.), Kayla McCoy (Duke; Lincolnwood, Ill.), Paige Monaghan (Butler; Roxbury, N.J.), Morgan Weaver (Washington State; University Place, Wash.)

2018 Thorns Spring Invitational Schedule

Sunday, March 11

U.S. U-23 WNT vs. Houston Dash – 2:30 p.m. ET

Portland Thorns FC vs. Chicago Red Stars – 8 p.m. ET



Wednesday, March 14

Chicago Red Stars vs. Houston Dash – 4:30 p.m. ET

U.S. U-23 WNT vs. Portland Thorns FC – 10:30 p.m. ET



Saturday, March 17

U.S. U-23 WNT vs. Chicago Red Stars – 4:30 p.m. ET

Portland Thorns FC vs. Houston Dash – 10:30 p.m. ET

*All games at Merlo Field; University of Portland