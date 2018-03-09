Gamecocks eliminated from SEC Tournament by Arkansas

Greg Brzozowski,

ST. LOUIS (WOLO) – Carolina’s run at the SEC Tournament is over after two games. 11 seed USC fell to six seed Arkansas late Thursday night in the Southeastern’s second round 69-64.

The Gamecocks chipped away at what was a 15 point second half Razorbacks advantage, cutting the deficit to one with 7:22 remaining, two with 1:11 after a pair of Chris Silva free throws. Silva and Maik Kotsar each scored 15 points, while the Hogs’ Jaylen Barford led all players with 17.

Silva also registered a double-double, pulling down 11 rebounds. Frank Booker had 11 points off the bench.

USC out-rebounded their opposition 42-29, but had 19 turnovers, five more than Arkansas. The garnet and black also only shot 38.2 percent from the field, 32 percent from three, and 62.5 percent (10-16) from the free throw line. Arkansas made 23 of 26 free throws.

The Razorbacks advance to the quarterfinals to face three seed Florida at 9 p.m. EST Friday night, while the Gamecocks (17-16) will return home to Columbia.

 

Share

Related

Gamecocks To Play Princeton in a Doubleheader Satu...
Clemson moves ACC opener up Friday
Clemson advances to first ACC semifinal in seven y...
Gamecocks Face Arkansas In SEC Tournament Thursday

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android