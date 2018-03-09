Gamecocks eliminated from SEC Tournament by Arkansas

ST. LOUIS (WOLO) – Carolina’s run at the SEC Tournament is over after two games. 11 seed USC fell to six seed Arkansas late Thursday night in the Southeastern’s second round 69-64.

The Gamecocks chipped away at what was a 15 point second half Razorbacks advantage, cutting the deficit to one with 7:22 remaining, two with 1:11 after a pair of Chris Silva free throws. Silva and Maik Kotsar each scored 15 points, while the Hogs’ Jaylen Barford led all players with 17.

Silva also registered a double-double, pulling down 11 rebounds. Frank Booker had 11 points off the bench.

USC out-rebounded their opposition 42-29, but had 19 turnovers, five more than Arkansas. The garnet and black also only shot 38.2 percent from the field, 32 percent from three, and 62.5 percent (10-16) from the free throw line. Arkansas made 23 of 26 free throws.

The Razorbacks advance to the quarterfinals to face three seed Florida at 9 p.m. EST Friday night, while the Gamecocks (17-16) will return home to Columbia.