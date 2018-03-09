HIGHLIGHTS: Clemson gets first ACC win in 3-2 victory over Georgia Tech

CLEMSON, S.C. – Patrick Cromwell’s run-scoring single in the eighth inning broke a 2-2 tie and lifted No. 6 Clemson to a 3-2 victory over Georgia Tech at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Friday afternoon. The Tigers, who took a 1-0 lead in the series, improved to 13-1 overall and 1-0 in the ACC. The Yellow Jackets dropped to 9-4 overall and 0-1 in ACC play.

The Tigers jumped out to a 2-0 lead on solo homers by Seth Beer, his fourth of the year, in the first inning and Bryce Teodosio, his second of the season, in the third inning. Kel Johnson’s RBI groundout in the fourth inning cut Clemson’s lead in half, then Chase Murray lined a run-scoring single in the top of the eighth inning to tie the score 2-2. In the bottom of the eighth inning. Logan Davidson singled and went to third base on Beer’s single before Cromwell grounded a run-scoring single up the middle to give Clemson the lead.

Ryan Miller (2-0) earned the win by pitching the final 2.0 innings. Tiger starter Jacob Hennessy allowed just six hits, two runs and no walks with seven strikeouts in a career-long 7.0 innings pitched. Reliever Jared Datoc (0-2) suffered the loss.

Due to forecasted inclement weather this weekend, the series is slated to conclude with a doubleheader on Saturday beginning at noon . The second game of the doubleheader begins approximately 50 minutes after the conclusion of the first game of the doubleheader.

Tickets for Sunday’s originally-scheduled game will be accepted for the first game of the doubleheader on Saturday . Tickets for Saturday’s originally-scheduled game will be accepted for the second game of the doubleheader. Live video for both games will be available on ACC Network Extra and both games will be broadcast by Clemson Tigers Network.