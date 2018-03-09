HIGHLIGHTS: Gamecocks’ bats come alive in 9-2 win over Princeton

COLUMBIA – Junior Adam Hill struck out nine in five innings of work and the University of South Carolina baseball team put crooked numbers up in three innings in a 9-2 win over Princeton Friday night (March 9) at Founders Park.

Hill earned his second win of the year, allowing just two hits and a run in five innings. John Gilreath picked up his first save of the season, striking out eight and allowing just one run and four hits in four innings of relief.

Princeton scored first in the first on an RBI single from Joseph Flynn but the Gamecocks answered in the home half. Freshman Noah Campbell led off with a double that landed between the left fielder and shortstop. Campbell moved to third on a wild pitch and scored on a throwing error by the Princeton catcher, tying the game at one.

In the third, Campbell singled to start the frame and scampered home on TJ Hopkins’ triple in the gap in right. Hopkins scored on Jonah Bride’s single up the middle.

Carolina got two more runs in the fifth as Hopkins scored on a passed ball and Madison Stokes came home on a balk. After Princeton scored a run in the top of the eighth, Carolina exploded for four runs in the bottom of the frame as Jacob Olson brought in a pair with a double to left and Matt Willams blasted his second home run of the year, a two-run shot.

Campbell, Hopkins and Bride had two hits apiece for the Gamecocks, while Olson and Williams each had two RBI in the contest.

USC Athletics contributed to the writing of this article.