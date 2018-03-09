Partial bridge collapse on I-26 in Orangeburg County

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) -The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office has identified the man killed in a tractor trailer accident on I-26.

Officials say 46 year old Travis Hall of Wagener was pronounced dead at the scene.

A viewer sent these photos to the ABC Columbia newsroom showing a partial bridge collapse on Interstate 26 in Orangeburg County.

We have a crew headed to the scene and are working to determine whether or not this is related to a collision near mile marker 153.

We’ve reached out to members of the South Carolina Highway Patrol and we’ll bring you the latest developments on-air and online.

