State Prosecutor responds to accusations of inappropriate office expenses

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – A State Prosecutor whose spending was called into question says he has noting to hide.

Fifth circuit Court Solicitor Dan Johnson says, to his knowledge, no tax dollars have been used inappropriately.

The Post and Courier reported Johnson used an office credit card to pay for a hotel in the Galapagos Islands and high priced Uber rides.

As for not showing up for a meeting with the paper, Johnson says he was at the hospital with his wife as they await the birth of their first child.