Truckload donation delivered to Oliver Gospel Mission

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – A generous donation has been made to the Oliver Gospel Thrift Store.

Friday (3/9) morning, a tractor-trailer full of lightly used La-Z-Boy furniture showed up to drop everything off.

La-Z-Boy collected cash donations and the items during a trade-in sale earlier this month.

Each donation generates approximately $5,000 in revenue for the charity, which in this case, happened to be the Oliver Gospel Mission.