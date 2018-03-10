Claflin opens NCAA DII Tournament with Clark Atlanta

Atlanta, Ga. (03-09-18)—The Claflin University men’s basketball team will enter the 2018 NCAA Division II Men’s Basketball South Regional as the No. 3 seed and will face the No. 6 seed in the South Region Clark Atlanta University, also out of the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC), Saturday, March 10 at 12 noon, in the opening game of the South Regional. The regional rounds will run Saturday–Tuesday, March 10-13, 2018.

The South Regional, which is hosted by Morehouse College — who earned the No. 1 seed in the region and also play in the SIAC — will be contested at Forbes Arena on Morehouse campus. Admission to the tournament is $15 for adults and $5 for children.

Live Stats for the contest are available at https://www.ncaa.com/game/basketball-men/d2/2018/03/10/clark-atlanta-claflin and Live Video can be accessed athttp://www.themmtechno.com/mh.htm/. Links are also accessible via the Claflin University athletics website.

Claflin, who received the SIAC automatic bid after defeating Clark Atlanta Saturday in the championship game in last week’s tournament, will enter with a 26-5 overall record, while Clark Atlanta comes in with a 24-5 overall record.

“We are grateful and blessed to have three teams in the region representing the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC),” head coach Ricky Jackson said after learning his first round opponent on Sunday. “As far as the matchup against Clark Atlanta, we are looking forward to it. Both teams are familiar with each other and I’m sure it will turn out to be another barn burner.”

This will be the fourth time the teams meet. Both teams won on their home court during the regular season with Claflin winning the rubber game to capture the Championship.

If Claflin wins its opening round game they will face the winner West Florida/Barry game in the second round on Sunday at 5 p.m.