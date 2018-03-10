Gamecocks win series, sweep Princeton Saturday

COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina (11-5) notched two wins on Saturday to earn a series sweep of Princeton (0-7) at Founders Park. The Gamecocks beat the Tigers 7-3 in game one and 6-4 in game two, combining for 20 hits and four home runs. Carolina picked up its first series sweep of the season with the wins.

The Gamecocks pounded out 13 hits in game one with the top four batters in the order combining for 11 of those. TJ Hopkins, Madison Stokes and LT Tolbert all had three-hit games. Hopkins scored a game-high three runs and went 3-for-4 with a 2-run homer in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Cody Morris was solid in his fourth start of the season, throwing 6.0 innings, striking out six batters while giving up a pair of runs. Hunter Lomas came on in relief in the eighth and struck out three batters, giving up no hits and no runs in 2.0 innings of work en route to his first save of the season. Sawyer Bridges threw a clean inning of relief in the seventh.

Jonah Bride was outstanding in the field, making a number of solid plays while recording six of the team’s 11 assists.

In the second game, Eddy Demurias got the start. He rolled through the first three innings, striking out three Tigers while giving up no hits. The Gamecock offense backed him, scoring five runs in the first three innings.

Carolina jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the bottom half of the first inning after Tolbert sent a three-run blast into the Gamecock bullpen. Princeton scored a pair in the top of the fourth and would score two more on back-to-back homers in the top of the sixth to pull within one, 5-4.

TJ Shook relived Demurias after the home runs but put the first two batters he faced on with back-to-back walks. Shook got the next man up, Taylor Beckett, to ground into a 5-4-3 double-play. He then struck out Brian Kregel to end the inning and get out of the jam with Carolina leading 5-4 still.

Carolina added some insurance in the eighth when Danny Blair scored on a two-out double by Madison Stokes. Carmen Miodinzki came in and closed things out for the Gamecocks in the ninth, recording his first save of the season.

USC Athletics contributed to the writing of this article.