Lexington Man Accused of Making On-line Threats

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Lexington County deputies have arrested a man accused of creating a so called ‘ list’ on his social media account.

According to deputies, Christopher Raines, also known as A.J. Blues, is charged with threatening a public employee and unlawful communication.

Deputies say Raines posted a link to a video from one of his social media tagging a senior administrator with Lexington One, a private citizen, and a few government and community organizations in the post.

Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “We take threats against anyone’s safety and well-being very seriously. Once we became aware of the post, investigators went to work on this case immediately.”