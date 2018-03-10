No. 10 Clemson sweeps Georgia Tech to open ACC play

CLEMSON, S.C. – The No. 6 Clemson Tigers scored four runs in the fourth inning to defeat Georgia Tech 7-3 in the first game of a doubleheader at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The Tigers, who took a 2-0 lead in the series, improved to 14-1 overall, their best 15-game start since starting 26-1 in 2002, and 2-0 in the ACC. The Yellow Jackets dropped to 9-5 overall and 0-2 in ACC play.

The win marked Monte Lee’s 100th victory of his tenure as Clemson’s head coach dating to the start of the 2016 season.

Trailing 1-0 in the fourth inning, Clemson took advantage of a costly Yellow Jacket error and scored four runs, highlighted by Drew Wharton’s two-run double and Kyle Wilkie’s sacrifice fly. Seth Beer added a solo homer in the eighth inning, his fifth of the season, then the Tigers scored two more runs in the frame.

Spencer Strider (2-0) earned the win, as he allowed four hits, no runs and one walk with five strikeouts in 2.1 innings pitched in relief. Carson Spiers pitched the final 2.2 innings to record his third save of the year. Yellow Jacket starter Connor Thomas (2-1) suffered the loss, as he yielded seven hits, five runs (three earned) and no walks with a career-high nine strikeouts in a career-long 7.0 innings pitched.

In the second game of the doubleheader, No. 6 Clemson scored seven runs in the first inning and cruised to a 13-2 victory over Georgia Tech in the second game of a doubleheader at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Saturday night. The Tigers, who swept the series 3-0 and won their seventh game in a row, improved to 15-1 overall and 3-0 in the ACC. The Yellow Jackets fell to 9-6 overall and 0-3 in ACC play. The Tigers scored seven runs on three hits, three walks and a hit-by-pitch in the first inning, keyed by Grayson Byrd’s two-out, two-run single. Two batters later, Logan Davidson ripped a three-run double. Seth Beer hit a two-run homer in the third inning, his sixth long ball of the season, then Chris Williams led off the fourth inning with a homer, his fourth home run of the year. Bryce Teodosio added a leadoff home run in the seventh inning, his third homer of the season. Tiger starter Jake Higginbotham (3-0) earned the win, as he allowed four hits, two runs and no walks with four strikeouts in 5.0 innings pitched. Yellow Jacket starter Brant Hurter (0-1) suffered the loss. The Tigers host Charleston Southern on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. , on ACC Network Extra. Tickets are only $2.

Clemson Athletics contributed to the writing of this article.