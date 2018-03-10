Road Closures in Lexington due to Shamrock Parade

LEXINGTON, SC (WOLO) — The town of Lexington is going green Saturday with its annual St Patrick’s Shamrock Parade.

There will be several road closures according to Lexington Police.

The road closures and detours will begin at 12:00 p.m. with the closure of West Butler Street, from Columbia Avenue to North Church Street, along with Haygood Street and part of Meetze Street, to allow those involved in the St. Patrick’s Day Parade to stage and prepare their floats. Please arrive early if you are participating in the parade.