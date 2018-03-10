‘Run for Her Life’ Race at Saluda Shoals

Crysty Vaughan,

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) -Get ready to lace up your tennis shoes, for a good cause.

Lighthouse for Life,   a Midlands based group, is hosting its annual Run for Her Life 5k on Saturday, March 10.

The race is a glow run and is family friendly, according to organizers. Kids 7 and under are free.

The Run starts at 7 p.m. at Saluda Shoals Park.

Registration costs $40 and includes a t-shirt.

All proceeds go to supporting the group, which is dedicated to preventing human trafficking by educating the public about its prevalence.

