Lane Closure on 1-26 EB Due to SC DOT Repair after Fatal Accident

COLUMBIA , SC ( WOLO –)– SC DOT crews are working to repair a bridge that was damaged in a fatal accident Friday .

Saturday night at 7pm I-26 East Bound from MM 149 to 154 will close to finish demolition on bridge.

East Bound traffic will exit at 149 onto SC 33. Travel to US 21Bypass & make a left. Travel to US 301 take left travel back to I-26 according to the Highway patrol.

The accident that caused the damage happened when an 18-wheeler went into the median and struck the bridge, said Lance Cpl. Judd Jones said Friday.

Coroner’s identified the driver as 46-year-old Travis Hall of Wagener. Hall was pronounced dead at the scene.

Department of Transportation (DOT) crews said there is substantial damage to bridge as a result of the accident.

The westbound lane was closed Friday and DOT crews say they are going to have to remove two interior spans of the bridge and a bridge support, for repair.

DOT hopes to have the emergency support work for the bridge finished by Sunday.