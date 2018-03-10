SC DOT : Traffic Now Moving on I-26 WB after Lane Closures

Crysty Vaughan,

COLUMBIA, SC ( WOLO) — I-26 Westbound has been cleared and is now back open after a fatal accident Friday .

According to the South Carolina Department of Transportation, Saturday morning the west bound lane was washed, barricades pulled and the Highway Patrol now moving vehicles through.

According to SC DOT, with I-26 westbound reopening, the plan is to keep all lanes open until tonight.

Closure of the eastbound side to remove the final two bridge spans is scheduled for 7 pm Saturday night.

Crews will once again work through the night to demolish the final 2 spans.

Share

Related

SC DOT: Traffic signal on Two Notch Road to be Rem...
SC DOT Activates Winter Weather Call Center
SC DOT Releases Winter Storm Report -Shuts Down Sh...
SC DOT Launches Roads Plan on Website

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android