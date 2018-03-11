Charleston County Deputies: 4 Bodies Found in Mt. Pleasant Home, Suspect in Custody

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) – Just before 11 a.m. Saturday, Charleston County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to 2751 Atlanta Dr. in unincorporated Mt. Pleasant for a disturbance call.

When deputies arrived, they saw two deceased bodies in the garage of the residence of Atlanta Dr., Captain Roger Antonio, public information officer, said. Deputies said the bodies were a male and female.

Deputies searched the rest of the home and found an additional two female bodies inside the home, Antonio said.

Family and friends of the victims told WCIV’s Erica Lunsford they were reportedly a grandmother, grandfather, granddaughter and daughter.

Charleston County deputies said when they arrived to the scene on Saturday they were notified of the bodies in the garage by a witness who discovered the two bodies in the garage according to an affidavit.

Antonio says suspect Lovequawn Matthew Shaire Scott, 22, is in custody and charged with four counts of murder. Scott’s bond hearing is scheduled for Sunday at 10 a.m.

Deputies said they saw Scott outside the home in plainview with what deputies said appeared to be blood on his clothing and an injury to his hand the affidavit states.

When Scott was questioned by a detective, the detective said he saw what appeared to be human blood on his sneakers, on his t-shirt and on both hands according to the affidavits.

It appears that Scott beat all four victims causing them to die from blunt force trauma according to the affidavits.

Family and friends told WCIV the suspect in custody is reportedly a grandson.

Scott, a former Citadel student, was charged with possession with intent to distribute by Charleston police back in 2016 when he was found to have 30 grams of marijuana in his bookbag. The incident lead to him being suspended from the school’s football team.

Antonio says the sheriff’s office is working with coroners in identifying the victims.

No motivation in the incident has been revealed, according to Antonio, but he says detectives say they do not believe a firearm was discharged at the victims.

The investigation continues.