Missing Orangeburg County Woman Found Safe

ORANGRBURG, SC (WOLO)-Deputies say a missing elderly woman has been found safe and sound.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s office said on Sunday that Hattie Edwards, 87, was found late Saturday.

“More details will be released as we bring this family back together,”Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “Thank each and every one for your help!

Edwards went missing on Thursday at a truck stop on Highway 301. Relatives told authorities that Edwards left her Surrey Race Road home around 10 a.m. to assist her son, who had run out of gas on Highway 21 in Colleton County but never arrived.