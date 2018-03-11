No. 17 Gamecock softball splits final day in Oklahoma

NORMAN, Okla.

— No. 17 South Carolina softball split its final two games in the OG&E Tournament on Sunday at the OU Softball Complex. The Gamecocks defeated Indiana in a 7-3 win before dropping a 5-1 game to No. 5 Oklahoma.

With the win over Indiana, South Carolina still hasn’t lost consecutive games this season and moved to 21-3 following Sunday’s action.

Indiana Recap —

No. 17 South Carolina started the day with a 7-3 win over Indiana. Kenzi Maguire led the way at the plate going 1-for-4 with two RBI.

Carolina jumped out to a 5-0 lead through two thanks to a five-run second inning. The scoring started with Krystan White’s walk with bases loaded to score a run. An Indiana error, Alexis Lindsey’s fielder’s choice, Mackenzie Boesel’s double to centerfield and another Hoosier error accounted for the remaining four runs in the inning as the Gamecocks took advantage of scoring opportunities in the frame.

The Hoosiers scored two in the fourth and one in the fifth before Carolina responded with one in the sixth and seventh to secure the 7-3 win.

Oklahoma Recap —

South Carolina dropped its second tough game in as many days to No. 5 Oklahoma in a 5-1 loss on Sunday. Carolina jumped out to an early 1-0 lead through two thanks to Alyssa VanDerveer’s second home run of the weekend against the Sooners before Oklahoma responded in the third.

Similar to last night’s game, one inning of damage was all the Sooners could muster but it proved to be enough. The Sooners posted a five-run third inning to take their first lead of the day at 5-1 after three.

Cayla Drotar (10-1) took her first loss of the season in three innings of work. She allowed five hits and runs.

USC Athletics contributed to the writing of this article.