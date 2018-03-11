Season over: Gamecocks not invited to NIT

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — One year after the most successful basketball season in school history, South Carolina will not be going to any sort of postseason tournament.

USC was not invited to either the NCAA Tournament or NIT Sunday night, which marks the first time since 2015 the Gamecocks will not play in the postseason.

Gamecock Nation my guys and our staff gave it everything we had and unfortunately the Arkansas game was our last opportunity to represent that Gamecock uniform. That’s 4 consecutive winning season for the first time in a long long time. We r still building.

We will b back! — Frank Martin (@FrankMartin_SC) March 12, 2018

USC finished the season with a 17-16 record, after losing to Arkansas in the second round of the SEC Tournament Thursday night in St. Louis.