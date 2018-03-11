Season over: Gamecocks not invited to NIT

Mike Gillespie,

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — One year after the most successful basketball season in school history, South Carolina will not be going to any sort of postseason tournament.

USC was not invited to either the NCAA Tournament or NIT Sunday night, which marks the first time since 2015 the Gamecocks will not play in the postseason.

USC finished the season with a 17-16 record, after losing to Arkansas in the second round of the SEC Tournament Thursday night in St. Louis.

 

