Victims of The Quadruple Homicide Have Been Identified by The Charleston County Coroner

Victims of the Atlanta Dr. homicide, from Saturday morning, have been identified by the Charleston County Coroner.

Joseph Manigault, 72, Rose Manigault, 69, Kenya Manigault, 42, Faith Manigault, 15, all from Mt. Pleasant.

According to the coroner, the cause of death is pending investigation and completion of autopsies.

Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating.

The suspect, Lovequawn Scott was in bond court this morning.

He refused to sign his consent form, therefore no bond for him was set.