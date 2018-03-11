Virginia holds top overall seed; Arizona State, Syracuse among last to make tourney

Arizona State

, Syracuse, UCLA and Saint Bonaventure were the final at-large teams to make their way into the NCAA tournament as the bracket was unveiled Sunday.

The ACC leads the way with nine teams in the field, including overall No. 1 seed Virginia. Other top seeds are Villanova, Kansas and Xavier.

The NCAA Selection Show started with a list of all 68 teams who had made this year’s tournament, putting an end to the annual tradition of teams nervously waiting to see if they would be dancing while the bracket was unveiled.

Among those feeling left out are Baylor, Saint Mary’s, USC and Notre Dame. Those four teams were identified as the final schools eliminated from tournament consideration.

The Fighting Irish lost their spot in the tournament when Davidson upsetRhode Island to win the Atlantic 10 tournament Sunday and steal an NCAA bid.

For the First Four, UCLA will face Saint Bonaventure while Arizona State will square off against Syracuse, which committee chairman Bruce Rasmussen said was the final team chosen by the selection committee.

Among the intriguing first-round matchups is No. 8 seed Creighton and star Marcus Foster against ninth-seeded Kansas State. Foster began his career with the Wildcats.

Oklahoma and star Trae Young drew a No. 10 seed and will face Rhode Island in the first round before a potential matchup with No. 2 seed Duke in the second round.

The Midwest looks like it could be the “bracket of death” with No. 1 seed Kansas opening up in Wichita. The No. 2 seed is Duke, with Michigan State at No. 3. Those three have combined for 39 Final Four appearances.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.