Woman Killed After Wreck in Lexington CO.

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WOLO)- One person was killed after rear-ending another vehicle Sunday Morning in Lexington County.

The wreck happened at the intersection of Platt Springs Road and South Lake Drive in the Red Bank area at 6:00am, according to Troopers.

Coroner Margaret Fisher said Judy L. Kaney, 58, was pronounced dead at an area hospital hours after the collision due to her injuries.

Kaney was traveling on Platt Springs Road when her vehicle struck another vehicle at the intersection. It is unknown if Kaney was wearing a seatbelt at the time.

The collision remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.