2018 WNBA Draft 2018 to be held on April 12 in New York

NEW YORK

– The WNBA Draft 2018 presented by State Farm will be held on Thursday, April 12 at the Nike New York Headquarters. ESPN2 will air the first round beginning at 7 p.m. ET, followed by coverage of rounds two and three on ESPNU at 8 p.m. ET. The draft will also stream live on the ESPN app.

“We are thrilled that the WNBA Draft 2018 presented by State Farm will take place at the recently opened Nike New York Headquarters,” said WNBA President Lisa Borders. “This is all part of our newly expanded partnership with Nike, a brand that believes in equality and the empowerment of women. The draft is a pivotal moment for the players who will be selected. For basketball fans, it is that moment when they see their favorite team’s roster taking shape with the tip-off of the new season right around the corner.”

Several top draft prospects and invited guests will be on hand for WNBA Draft 2018 presented by State Farm at the Nike New York Headquarters, where they will be immersed in an interactive, experiential atmosphere. The 150,000-square-foot venue, which opened last June, features a 4,000-square-foot indoor basketball court that will serve as the broadcast hub for the draft. The event is not open to the public.

The Las Vegas Aces (formerly the San Antonio Stars) hold the No. 1 overall pick after winning the WNBA Draft Lottery presented by State Farm in November. The Indiana Fever will select second, followed by two selections for the Chicago Sky – the No. 3 pick, acquired in a trade with the Atlanta Dream last season, and its own pick at No. 4.

Las Vegas also held the No. 1 pick in WNBA Draft 2017 presented by State Farm, selecting guard Kelsey Plum from the University of Washington. Before last year, the Seattle Storm had the top pick in consecutive years, selecting guard Jewell Loyd in 2015 and forward Breanna Stewart in 2016.

The WNBA App and WNBA.com will provide complete draft-day coverage and serve as the digital destination for fans who want to track the top prospects leading up to the draft.

The draft falls on the same day that single-game tickets go on sale for many teams for the 2018 season, which tips off on Friday, May 18. For ticket information, fans can visit wnba.com/tickets or team websites.

Below is the current order for WNBA Draft 2018 presented by State Farm.

WNBA DRAFT 2018 ORDER OF SELECTION

First Round

1) Las Vegas (8-26)

2) Indiana (9-25)

3) Chicago from Atlanta (12-22) (McGee-Stafford, Young, Hooper, 8/31/17)

4) Chicago (12-22)

5) Seattle (15-19)

6) Dallas (16-18)

7) Washington (18-16)

8) Indiana from Phoenix (18-16) (B. January, 3/6/18)

9) Connecticut (21-13)

10) New York (22-12)

11) Los Angeles (26-8)

12) Phoenix from Minnesota (27-7) (Robinson, 3/6/18)

Second Round

1) Las Vegas (8-26)

2) Indiana (9-25)

3) Connecticut from Atlanta (12-22) (Hooper, 6/8/17)

4) Atlanta from Chicago (12-22) (McGee-Stafford, Young, Hooper, 8/31/17)

5) Minnesota from Seattle (15-19) (Howard, 2/7/18)

6) Dallas (16-18)

7) Washington (18-16)

8) Phoenix (18-16)

9) Phoenix from Connecticut (21-13) (George, 2/1/18)

10) New York (22-12)

11) Los Angeles (26-8)

12) Minnesota (27-7)

Third Round

1) Las Vegas (8-26)

2) Phoenix from Indiana (9-25) via Las Vegas (Bone, 2/2/18) (Gwathmey, 5/9/17)

3) Atlanta (12-22)

4) Chicago (12-22)

5) Seattle (15-19)

6) Dallas (16-18)

7) Washington (18-16)

8) Las Vegas from Phoenix (18-16) (Currie, Brunner, Murphy, 6/28/17)

9) Connecticut (21-13)

10) New York (22-12)

11) Los Angeles (26-8)

12) Minnesota (27-7)