Dawn Staley discusses NCAA Tournament placement

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Carolina head coach Dawn Staley summed up her thoughts following Selection Monday, after seeing the defending national champions placed in the Albany Region of the 2018 NCAA Tournament.

The Gamecocks were slotted as a second seed in the same bracket as No. 1 overall seed Connecticut.

The SEC Tournament champions will begin their path to chasing a second-straight NCAA Title on Friday at 7:00 p.m., hosting the MEAC’s champ North Carolina A&T.

