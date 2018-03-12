78-year-old Hopkins woman identified as victim of deadly two-vehicle crash

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – The Richland County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the woman who was killed following a two-vehicle crash on Garners Ferry Road Sunday afternoon.

Coroner County Coroner said Bessie Lee Durham, 78, was a passenger inside in vehicle traveling in the 10000 block of Garner Ferry Road just before 6 p.m. when the vehicle collided with another vehicle.

Durham was wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene.

The cause of death was determined to be due to blunt force injuries, Watts said.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is still investigating the incident.