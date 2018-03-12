Concert cut short after Tim McGraw collapses on stage
(WOLO) - Country star Tim McGraw collapsed during a performance over the weekend. McGraw cut his set short following the incident at a show in Dublin, Ireland. After…
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) - The Attorney General's Office says staged crashes are becoming a major problem in South Carolina. The Post and courier reports the fake accidents resulted in 10…
On Monday night, the Gamecocks earned the No. 2 seed in the Albany Regional of the 2018 NCAA Tournament.
Due to the potential for a number of closings and delays, please check back for updates. Information can be sent to news@abccolumbia.com DELAYS: Lexington School District One 2 Hour Delay…
The victims deputies say were beaten to death in a Low Country home over the weekend have now been identified.
Gamecocks head coach Dawn Staley says she's putting no expectations on Selection Monday or where her defending national champions will play in the NCAA Tournament. Her goals for Monday evening are to enjoy the moments with her players and fans.
Before the NCAA unveils the 2018 brackets on Selection Monday, USA Today and ESPNW National Player of the Year A'ja Wilson discusses her expectations for the evening and shares her emotions before the senior star's last ride with the Gamecocks.
Look out for freezing temperatures over the next several mornings. Much warmer this weekend.
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - The Latest on deadly package bombings in Austin, Texas (all times local): 3 p.m. Austin's police chief says package bombs caused both explosions in Texas' capital city on Monday, making it three this month. Police Chief…
A man is behind bars accused of trying to trying to sneak contraband into a South Carolina Prison.