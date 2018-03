Artist for ‘Requiem For Emanuel’ Speaks about Paintings

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Nine church members lost their lives to the convicted Charleston Church shooter nearly three years ago.

The Artist who put the emotions of the tragedy into a series of paintings, Dr. Leo Twiggs, was at the State Museum to discuss his current exhibit ‘Requiem for Mother Emanuel’.

You can see the exhibit through April 29, 2018 at the SC State Museum.