Cash, cigarettes stolen during armed robbery of Clemson Road gas station

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – A thief left with nearly $200 and a pack of cigarettes just before midnight on March 11 following an armed robbery at a local gas station.

Richland County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the 900 block of Clemson Road where they say the suspect entered into the Shell gas station demanding money from the victim at gunpoint.

No injuries were reported.

To receive up to $1000 for information about the crime or if you know the identity of the suspect, citizens are encouraged to contact CRIMESTOPPERS by calling 888-CRIME-SC.

