Children Find Skeletal Remains In Sumter Woods

Angela Rogers,

SUMTER, SC (WOLO)– Children playing in a wooded area off of Gaines Road found skeletal remains around 6:30 Sunday. They immediately told their parents about their discovery.  The Sumpter Police and Sumter County Coroner’s Office are investigating the wooded area. The Sumter County Coroner’s Office is working to determine an identity. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

ABC Columbia will be following this story and give updates as it becomes available.

