Clemson’s Seth Beer named ACC Co-Player of the Week

Monday by the conference office. CLEMSON, S.C. – Junior Seth Beer was named ACC Co-Player-of-the-Week, announcedby the conference office.

Beer led Clemson to a 5-0 record last week, including a three-game sweep of Georgia Tech by hitting a home run in each of the three wins over the Yellow Jackets. Beer was 4-for-11 with three homers, four RBIs, five runs and a .500 on-base percentage in the series and totaled at least one run and one hit in each of the five games during the week. On the season, he is hitting .286 with 17 runs, two doubles, six homers, 12 RBIs, a .447 on-base percentage and a steal in 16 games.