Concert cut short after Tim McGraw collapses on stage

(WOLO) – Country star Tim McGraw collapsed during a performance over the weekend.

McGraw cut his set short following the incident at a show in Dublin, Ireland.

After about 20 minutes, McGraw’s wife, fellow country star Faith Hill, went on stage to inform concertgoers what happened saying he was dehydrated and wouldn’t be able to finish the show.

McGraw and Hill will kick off a 29-city US tour in Richmond, Virginia, on May 31.