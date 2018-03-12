Going the distance: TX hippo expresses love for popular hippo, Fiona

SAN ANTONIO, TX (WOLO) – Hippo, Timothy, who calls the San Antonia Zoo home, has expressed his love for the popular hippo, Fiona, despite the hundreds of miles that separate the two.

Zookeepers posted Timothy’s intentions on Twitter, writing: “Dear Fiona. My name is Timothy. I have seen you on the Internet at the Cincinnati Zoo and you are the most beautiful hippo I have ever seen! Perhaps we can meet someday and be boyfriend and girlfriend. I am single and available.”

The Cincinnati Zoo, where Fiona resides, responded in part:

“Fiona thinks you’re cute too, but it’s what’s on the inside that counts! Your DNA will decide if you’re the one for our little diva. Most importantly, are you willing to relocate to Cincinnati?”