Illinois shelter provides arm chairs for animals

GALESBURG, IL (WOLO) – An animal shelter in Illinois is taking its efforts to make pets feel at home, to a whole new level.

The Humane Society in Galesburg gave nearly every cat and dog an armchair so they can lounge and be comfortable.

Shelter staff says they got the idea after a dog staked a claim to the front desk chair.

Earlier this month, they posted a Facebook video of the animals in armchairs that’s garnered more than 15 million views.