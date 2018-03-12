Gaston teen charged in car break-ins

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – A 17-year-old, Jalon Britt, from Gaston has been arrested for his role in a string of car break-ins and a motor vehicle theft last week.

Officials say Britt is charged in connection to several car break-ins. Investigators said Britt is also charged with stealing a car from a Millstream Place home.

“Deputies detained Britt early Tuesday morning after he initiated a pursuit while driving a car reported as stolen,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “Detectives are still working on a number of cases in the same area and this arrest represents a major break in the investigation.”

Koon said more charges could be filed against Britt and that the teen worked with several other suspects during the car break-ins.

“We’re asking anyone who might be able to help us identify the other individuals to call Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC and share those names anonymously,” Koon said. “If your tip leads to an arrest, you’re eligible for a cash reward.”

Anonymous tips on this case can also be shared with Crimestoppers in the following ways: