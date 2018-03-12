Man accused of using drug filled footballs to distribute contraband to inmates

Greenville, SC (WOLO) — Authorities say Kadeem Laron Cobb has been arrested and faces several charges after authorities say he attempted to throw footballs officials say were packed with drugs over the fence of the Perry Correctional Institution.

According to arrest warrants obtained by ABC Columbia News, Cobb had more than 41 grams of marijuana on him that he’s accused of trying to distribute inside the prison.

Authorities say they were able to recover evidence from the scene and an eyewitness statement of the alleged March 10th incident.

Cobb has been charged with Trespassing, possession with intent to distribute to a prisoner.

