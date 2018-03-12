Mt. Pleasant Beating Victims Identified

Mt. Pleasant, SC (WOLO) — Four people found beaten to death in a Low Country home over the weekend have been identified.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office says the victims found in the Mount Pleasant home ranged in age from 15 to 72.

22 year old Lovequawn Scott is charged with four counts of murder. Relatives say two of the victims were grandparents who raised Scott, the others were his aunt and a cousin.

The Coroner’s Office has identified the victims as Joseph Manigault, 72, Rose Manigault, 69, Kenya Manigault, 42, Faith Manigault, 15, all from Mt. Pleasant.

According to the Charleston County coroner, the cause of death is pending investigation and completion of autopsies.

Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating.