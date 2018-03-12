Pump Track Proposed at Owens Field Park

Crysty Vaughan,

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–A Pump Track has been proposed at Owens Field Park.

The Columbia Parks & Recreation Department is asking for public input.

The Parks and Rec Department will host a public meeting on a proposed pump track at Owens Field Park.

City officials say a pump track is a type of off-road continuous circuit for cycle sport and consists of humps and raised banks.

If you are interested in attending the meeting, here are the details:

WHERE: Edisto Discovery Park, 1914 Wiley Street

WHEN: 5:30 p.m. Monday, March 12, 2018

Share

Related

City Council to Recognize Columbia Mentor-Protégé ...
 Columbia Mayor to Officially Launch Columbia Weig...
Black History Heritage Ball
Mayor Steve Benjamin to Launch Columbia Weighs In ...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android