Pump Track Proposed at Owens Field Park

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–A Pump Track has been proposed at Owens Field Park.

The Columbia Parks & Recreation Department is asking for public input.

The Parks and Rec Department will host a public meeting on a proposed pump track at Owens Field Park.

City officials say a pump track is a type of off-road continuous circuit for cycle sport and consists of humps and raised banks.

If you are interested in attending the meeting, here are the details:

WHERE: Edisto Discovery Park, 1914 Wiley Street

WHEN: 5:30 p.m. Monday, March 12, 2018