Pump Track Proposed at Owens Field Park
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–A Pump Track has been proposed at Owens Field Park.
The Columbia Parks & Recreation Department is asking for public input.
The Parks and Rec Department will host a public meeting on a proposed pump track at Owens Field Park.
City officials say a pump track is a type of off-road continuous circuit for cycle sport and consists of humps and raised banks.
If you are interested in attending the meeting, here are the details:
WHERE: Edisto Discovery Park, 1914 Wiley Street
WHEN: 5:30 p.m. Monday, March 12, 2018