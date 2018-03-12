Report: Staged crashes becoming problem in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – The Attorney General’s Office says staged crashes are becoming a major problem in South Carolina.

The Post and courier reports the fake accidents resulted in 10 arrests in November in the Pee Dee area.

Investigators say in total the claims involved more than $300,000 in insurance fraud.

The report says suspects are going as far as hitting each other with boards and throwing each other into trees to replicate injuries that would occur in a car crash.