Richland County Residents can Access Tax Information Online

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Residents in Richland County don’t have to travel to the Administration Building for copies of their tax bills and other information.

According to Richland County officials, Real estate, vehicle, business and personal property tax information is available online. Residents can access their tax information by visiting rcgov.us, clicking “Online Payments” at the top of the gray menu box, clicking the tax payments link (the first link listed) then clicking the “Real Estate” button.

“Folks wishing to file their 2017 income taxes can make the process easier and more convenient for themselves by securely looking up the information on the Richland County website anytime they want,” said Assessor Liz McDonald. “That sure beats having to wait in different lines at the Administration Building for the same information.”

County officials say residents can make property value inquiries, look up tax map numbers and more on the Assessor’s Office page at rcgov.us