SEC makes history sending eight teams to NCAA tourney

A record-setting eight teams have been selected to the 2018 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament. Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Kentucky, Missouri, Tennessee and Texas A&M will represent the conference.

East Region

  • Alabama is a No. 9 seed and will face off against No. 8 seed Virginia Tech in Pittsburgh, PA on Thursday
  • Arkansas clinches a No. 7 seed and will play No. 10 seed Butler in Detroit, MI on Friday
  • Florida earns a No. 6 seed and will play the winner of St Bonaventure vs. UCLA in Dallas, TX on Thursday

South Region

  • Kentucky is a No. 5 seed and will play No. 12 seed Davidson in Boise, ID on Thursday
  • Tennessee gets a No. 3 seed and will play No. 14 seed Wright State in Dallas, TX on Thursday

Midwest Region

  • Auburn is awarded a No. 4 seed and will face No. 13 seed Charleston in San Diego, CA on Friday

West Region

  • Missouri gets a No. 8 seed and will play No. 9 seed Florida State in Nashville, TN on Friday
  • Texas A&M earns a No. 7 seed and will face off against No. 10 seed Providence in Charlotte, NC on Friday

LSU takes on Louisiana and Mississippi State faces Nebraska in the National Invitation Tournament on Wednesday.

