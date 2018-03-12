Suspects steal more than $14K from Beltine Boulevard MoneyGram store during armed robbery

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Deputies with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department are looking for at least two suspects accused of entering a Beltline Boulevard MoneyGram during closing and stealing thousands of dollars.

According to investigators, as the victim was preparing to close the store around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 11, one of the suspect entered the business located in the 500 block of Beltine Boulevard and jumped over the counter.

Another suspect then entered the business and held the victim at gunpoint while the other suspect went through the cash drawer; the fled with $14,125 investigators say.

No injuries were reported.

To receive up to $1000 for information about the crime or if you know the identity of the suspects, citizens are encouraged to contact CRIMESTOPPERS in any of the following ways: call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

Connect with the writer:

Follow @kimberleidavis

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download the ABC Columbia News App for your iPhone or Android phone and tablet.