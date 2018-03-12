Tickets go on sale for NCAA Women’s Tournament

Mike Gillespie,

COLUMBIA, S.C. – After earning an automatic bid to the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament with its fourth-consecutive SEC Tournament championship last week, South Carolina has an opportunity to host NCAA Tournament first- and second-round games at Colonial Life Arena the weekend of March 16. In anticipation of that possibility, fans may purchase tournament booklets now.

Fans can purchase booklets, which include a ticket for each round of the tournament played at Colonial Life Arena, at four different prices, including two lower-level options. Prices are:

            Lower-Level Reserved: $33

            Lower-Level Baseline Reserved: $28

            General Admission: $23

Following the official announcement of the NCAA Tournament bracket on Mon., March 12, at 7 p.m. on ESPN, single-game tickets will go on sale Tue., March 13, at 10 a.m. via TicketMaster.

To order tickets for NCAA Tournament games in Columbia, call 1-800-4SC-FANS, visit the Colonial Life Arena box office during regular business hours or buy online at:https://oss.ticketmaster.com/aps/gamecocks/EN/buy/details/WB18ASB

USC Athletics contributed to the writing of this article.

