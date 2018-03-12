Trending: Fmr. NC officer charged, arrested after beating jaywalker and #DidOJConfess?

Kimberlei Davis,



Connect with the writer:

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download the ABC Columbia News App for your iPhone or Android phone and tablet.

Share

Related

Trending: Barbie debuts new ‘Shero’ do...
Trending: Former FLOTUS meets girl awestruck by po...
Trending: Black Panther is still box office King a...
Trending: Jordan Peele is first black screenwriter...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android