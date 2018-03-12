Two suspects at-large following early morning armed robbery at convenience store

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Two suspects wearing dark colored hooded jackets allegedly robbed a Two Notch Road convenience store this morning and deputies need your help identifying the duo.

Richland County Sheriff’s deputies say the incident happened around 1:40 a.m. at the BP located at 8404 Two Notch Road.

The suspects stole an unknown amount of cash, deputies say.

No injuries were reported.

To receive up to $1000 for information about the crime or if you know the identity of the suspects, citizens are encouraged to contact CRIMESTOPPERS by calling 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

Connect with the writer:

Follow @kimberleidavis

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download the ABC Columbia News App for your iPhone or Android phone and tablet.