#30 Coastal’s come back falls short against UConn

CONWAY – Coastal Carolina spotted Connecticut seven runs in the first inning and was down 11-1 after two-and-a-half innings. The Chanticleers would trim its deficit to two in the seventh inning and had bases loaded in the ninth before falling 12-10 to the Huskies at Springs Brooks Stadium.

The Chanticleers (12-7) got back into the game thanks to three runs in the third inning and five runs in the seventh. In both the seventh and eighth innings, Coastal had the tying run on second but the Huskies escaped both times. Then in the ninth, Kyle Skeels drew a leadoff walk. Then, with two outs, Zach Biermann singled. Kevin Woodall Jr., was intentionally walked to load the bases before UConn second baseman Michael Woodworth made a nice play behind the bag at second to record the final out.

CJ Dandeneau picked up his first save as he pitched the final 1.1 innings for the Huskies (7-6). He allowed one hit and two walks with two strikeouts.

UConn sent 10 batters to the plate in the top of the first to grab an early 7-0 lead. Troy Stefanski and Zac Susi had back-to-back bloop singles. Isaac Feldstein followed Texas-league RBI double down the right field line. John Toppa made it four straight hits with a soft liner to centerfield to score Susi and Feldstein. After an error on a potential inning-ending double play loaded the bases for UConn and Chris Winkel made the Chants pay by hitting a grand slam to make the score 7-0.

Coastal got on the scoreboard in the home half of the first. Seth Lancaster had a leadoff double, moved to third on a Kieton Rivers single and scored on a Biermann ground out.

The Huskies answered with three runs in the top of the second. Susi doubled to left and scored on a two-out single back up the middle by Feldstein. After a walk, Thad Phillips lined a two-run double down the third base line.

UConn pushed its lead to 11-1 in the third as Woodworth doubled, took third on a wild pitch and scored on a passed ball.

The Chants used a pair of doubles to score three in the third. Matt Beaird started things with a double off the centerfield wall. After a walk to Rivers, Biermann lined a double just past the first baseman’s mitt to score Beaird. Woodall Jr., just missed hit eighth home run on a ball that went just foul. He then recovered to line a two-run single back up the middle to make the score 11-4.

UConn’s Feldstein hit a solo home run in the sixth for a 12-4 cushion.

In the seventh, Coastal loaded the bases with walks to Biermann, Woodall and Sponseller. Michael Koenig brought home Biermann with an infield single and kept the bases loaded. Keaton Weisz delivered a two-run double off the left field wall to plate both Sponseller and Koenig. Lancaster walked to reload the bases with two outs. Rivers cut the deficit to two, 12-10, with a two-run single to left.

Ronnie Rossomando (1-0) got the win as the first relief pitcher out of the UConn bullpen. He pitched 1.2 scoreless, allowing one hit and two walks with two strikeouts. Anthony Simonelli (3-1) took the loss.

Coastal Carolina will hit the road to face Arkansas State as both teams open Sun Belt Conference action this weekend (Mar. 16-18).

Coastal Athletics contributed to the writing of this article.