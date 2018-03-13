69th District Run Off Election

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The results are in for the pecial run off election to fill the seat of

Representative Rick Quinn following his corruption probe, where he pleaded guilty to misconduct in office leaving the 69th State House of Representatives seat vacant.

These results are unofficial as of 12 midnight Tuesday night. Chris Wooten is the projected winner with 1,655 votes with 55 percent of the polls reporting.

While his opponent Anne Marie Eckstrom Green has 1,319 votes with 44 percent of polls reporting.

Stay with ABC Columbia News for updates on air and online.