Ben Lippen hires new football coach

COLUMBIA, S.C.

— Ben Lippen is excited to announce the addition of James Reynolds as the new Head Varsity Football Coach. Reynolds will be taking over a solid football program with a winning record. The Falcons made it to the SCISA Class 3A semifinals last season and won the State Championship the previous season.

James Reynolds is a Columbia native, a graduate of Hammond School and The Citadel. He played wide receiver and defensive back for The Citadel, graduating in 2005 with a Bachelors in English.

Reynolds has coached every phase of the game since beginning his coaching career in 2006. He holds experience in coordinating special teams, coaching wide receivers, quarterbacks, running backs, defensive backs, linebackers, and has coordinated both offense and defense.

Coach Reynolds is not new to Ben Lippen. He served as an English teacher, Head Track Coach, a Varsity Football Offensive Assistant, and Head JV Football Coach at Ben Lippen from 2011- 2013. He then worked as Secondary Coach and Head Track and Field Coach at River Bluff High School from its establishment through 2016.

Reynolds said, “My family and I are overjoyed to be back in the Ben Lippen community. I thank the administration of CIU and Ben Lippen and the Ben Lippen families for allowing me this opportunity. A strong foundation has been laid for the football program at Ben Lippen and for that I’m grateful. We hope to build off of what’s been done here, and keep Ben Lippen football at the top of the state in terms of being a source for great football players and excellent young men.”

“We are truly blessed at Ben Lippen School to have James Reynolds as our new head football coach. His passion for football and his commitment to growing young men is evident. I am sure that his energy will be infectious and his student-athletes will feed off of it as they take the football field on Friday nights,” said Ben Lippen Headmaster Tony Fajardo.