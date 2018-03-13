Deadline approaching for Columbia Hospitality Grant applications

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The deadline to submit your Hospitality Grant application is fast approaching, so the City of Columbia is hosting a workshop to ensure applicants understand the process.

The event will be held Wednesday, March 14, from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Earlewood Park Facility (1113 Parkside Dr.).

Attendees will learn more about the application process, Zoomgrant application program, grant guidelines and have the chance to get their questions answered.

All applications are due by March 30.

Please RSVP to Wednesday’s event by writing Dee Dee Fanning at gdfanning@columbiasc.net. For more information, call the Grants Administration office at 545-3048.