Dr. Robin Hardy named new Irmo High principal

Irmo, S.C. (WOLO) – Lexington-Richland School District Five has named a new principal for Irmo High School. Veteran educator Dr. Robin Hardy, who currently serves as principal of Hand Middle School in Columbia, S.C., will take the lead role beginning July 1.

“Dr. Hardy’s extensive educational and professional background at several Midlands area high schools and middle schools make her an ideal fit for the job,” said School District Five Superintendent-elect Dr. Christina Melton. “She knows how to execute a school’s vision, and we have no doubt she’ll continue Irmo High School’s ‘Proud Past and Bright Future’ legacy. We’re excited to welcome Dr. Hardy to the team.”

Hardy’s career in education began as a high school English and drama teacher at Camden High School in Kershaw County School District, where she later served as an assistant principal from 2004 to 2005. She also served at several schools in Richland School District Two including Dent Middle School, where she was assistant principal, and Blythewood High School, where she held the roles of lead teacher and summer school principal.

Hardy earned both her bachelor’s degree and master’s degree from the University of South Carolina. Hardy received her doctorate in educational leadership in 2010 from Nova Southern University. Among her awards and honors, Hardy has been named the South Carolina Council of Teachers of English (SCCTE) Outstanding Administrator for 2017-2018.

“I am honored to have been selected as principal of Irmo High School with its long standing tradition of success in academics, the arts, and athletics,” Hardy said. “I look forward to empowering and engaging the Irmo and District Five communities with an unwavering commitment to excellence.”

District Five Superintendent Dr. Stephen Hefner said, “Dr. Hardy is a proven leader and a visionary. She joins a team of world-class principals in School District Five, and her selection is a continuation of our commitment to put the best in our schools. We look forward to having her in this new and important role.”