Gamecock offensive lineman leaves football team

COLUMBIA, S.C.

(WOLO) — According to USC, a reserve offensive lineman has left the Gamecocks.

Redshirt junior Trey Derouen is no longer listed on South Carolina’s football roster. His departure was confirmed by a USC official Tuesday afternoon.

The 6-foot-3, 320-pound lineman only participated in one game in his two active seasons in Columbia.

Derouen was a 3-star recruit from Lilbrun, Georgia in 2015.